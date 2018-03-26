Hear a snippet of Michael Stipe’s new song

The REM singer shares "Future, If Future" in support of March For Our Lives

Michael Stipe has taken to Instagram to share a snippet of a new solo song called “Future, If Future”.

He released it to coincide with the March For Our Lives gun control rallies that took place across the US this weekend (March 25). Listen below:

Despite occasional collaborations with the likes of Courtney Love and Fischerspooner, Stipe has yet to release any solo material since the break-up of REM in 2011. Speaking to Uncut in January he said: “Am I doing other music at the moment? Yes I am.”

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.