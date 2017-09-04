Hear a preview of Sufjan Stevens new mixtape

The Greatest Gift is due on October 20

Sufjan Stevens has previewed some previously-unreleased music from his upcoming mixtape.

A new Instagram post from his label, Asthmatic Kitty, shows a test cassette of Stevens’ upcoming mixtape, The Greatest Gift.

Test cassette of Sufjan's next release, The Greatest Gift Mixtape 🎁 Out October 20th! 💫 A post shared by Asthmatic Kitty Records (@asthmatickittyrecords) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The release – his first full solo output since the 2015 album Carrie & Lowell – will feature outtakes and demos from those 2015 album sessions, as well as new remixes.

