Hear Mazzy Star’s new song, “Quiet, The Winter Harbor”

It's the band's first music since 2014’s “I’m Less Here”

Mazzy Star have announced details of a new EP.

Still will be released on June 1 via the Rhymes Of An Hour imprint.

The EP features three new songs as well as an alternate version of their 1993 song “So Tonight That I Might See”.

You can hear “Quiet, The Winter Harbor” below.

The tracklisting for Still EP is:

Quiet, The Winter Harbor

That Way Again

Still

So Tonight That I Might See (Ascension Version)

