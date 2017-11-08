Hear Mavis Staples’ new song, “Build A Bridge”

It's from her forthcoming new album, If All I Was Was Black

Mavis Staples has shared a new song, “Build A Bridge“.

The song is taken from her forthcoming album, If All I Was Was Black, which is released on November 17 via Anti.

The new album marks Staples’ third collaboration with Jeff Tweedy, following 2010’s You Are Not Alone and 2013’s One True Vine.

The tracklisting for If All I Was Was Black is:

Little Bit

If All I Was Was Black

Who Told You That

Ain’t No Doubt About It (feat. Jeff Tweedy)

Peaceful Dream

No Time For Crying

Build A Bridge

We Go High

Try Harder

All Over Again

