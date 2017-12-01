Hear Graham Coxon’s new song, “Falling”

The track benefits the Campaign Against Living Miserably

Graham Coxon has released a new song, “Falling“.

Part of the proceeds of the song will go to the Campaign Against Living Miserably, an organisation dedicated to suicide prevention.

The song will be available from Parlophone on digital download from December 1 and as a limited edition 7” vinyl on December 15.

“Falling” was written by songwriter Luke Daniel, a songwriter and friend of Coxon’s, who tragically ended his own life last year following a battle with chronic pain. Coxon’s version of the track features on a double A side, which includes Luke’s original home recording.

