The Fall announce details of 32nd studio album, New Facts Emerge

Song titles include "Couples Vs Jobless Mid 30s", "Second House Now" and "O! ZZTRRK Man"

The Fall have announced details of their 32nd studio album.

New Facts Emerge will be released on Cherry Red Records on July 28. The album was produced by Kieron Melling/Mark E. Smith and engineered by Ding.

The line-up on New Facts Emerge is: Mark E. Smith (lead vocals); Peter Greenway (guitar, synth, backing vocals); Dave Spurr (bass, Mellotron, backing vocals); Kieron Melling (drums).

Tracklist:

Segue

Fol De Rol

Brillo De Facto

Victoria Train Station Massacre

New Facts Emerge

Couples Vs Jobless Mid 30s

Second House Now

O! ZZTRRK Man

Gibbus Gibson

Groundsboy

Nine Out Of Ten

