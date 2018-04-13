Black Sabbath’s singles collated on new 7-inch box set

Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set is out on June 8

Black Sabbath will release a new, limited 7-inch vinyl box set on June 8.

Supersonic Years – The Seventies Singles Box Set collects the ten singles that the band released between 1970 and 1978, from Evil Woman to Hard Rock. It features rare single edits of some of their best-known songs, with all tracks remastered by Andy Pearce.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

Disc 1: Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)/Wicked World – 1970

Disc 2: Paranoid/The Wizard – 1970

Disc 3: Iron Man (Single Edit)/Electric Funeral – 1970

Disc 4: Tomorrow’s Dream/Laguna Sunrise – 1972

Disc 5: Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Edited Version)/Changes – 1973

Disc 6: Am I Going Insane (Radio) (Single Edit)/Hole In The Sky – 1975

Disc 7: Gypsy/She’s Gone – 1976

Disc 8: It’s Alright/Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor – 1976

Disc 9: Never Say Die/She’s Gone – 1978

Disc 10: Hard Rock (Single Edit)/Symptom Of The Universe (German Single Edit) – 1978

