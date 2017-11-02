The Beatles announce The Christmas Records 7″ vinyl box set

"Happy Christmas, Beatle people!"

The Beatles are releasing a 7″ vinyl box set of their Christmas fan club singles.

The Beatles’ holiday recordings were originally pressed on flexi discs and mailed to fan club members each December. Never previously released beyond the fan club, The Beatles’ seven holiday messages have been pressed on seven-inch colored vinyl singles for The Christmas Records box set.

The box set – released on December 15 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe – is accompanied by a 16-page booklet with recording notes and reproductions of the fan club’s National Newsletters, which were mailed to members with the holiday records.

The fan club singles are:

1963: “The Beatles’ Christmas Record” (one-sided, 5:00 TRT)

Recorded: 17 October 1963 – Studio Two, EMI Studios, Abbey Road, London

1964: “Another Beatles Christmas Record” (one-sided, 3:58 TRT)

Recorded: 26 October 1964 – Studio Two, EMI Studios, Abbey Road, London

1965: “The Beatles’ Third Christmas Record” (one-sided, 6:20 TRT)

Recorded: 8 November 1965 – Studio Two, EMI Studios, Abbey Road, London

1966: “Pantomime – Everywhere It’s Christmas: The Beatles’ Fourth Christmas Record” (one-sided, 6:36 TRT)

Recorded: 25 November 1966 – Dick James Music, New Oxford Street, London

1967: “Christmas Time (Is Here Again): The Beatles’ Fifth Christmas Record” (one-sided, 6:06 TRT)

Recorded: 28 November 1967 – Studio Three, EMI Studios, Abbey Road, London

1968: “The Beatles’ Sixth Christmas Record” (two-sided, 7:48 TRT)

Recorded: 1968, various locations

1969: “The Beatles’ Seventh Christmas Record” (two-sided, 7:39 TRT)

Recorded: 1969, various locations

