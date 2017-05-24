Beach Boys announce Wild Honey and Smiley Smile rarities compilation

1967 - Sunshine Tomorrow is due in June

The Beach Boys have announced details of 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow, a new compilation of material from the Wild Honey and Smiley Smile sessions.

The set will include a new stereo mix of Wild Honey as well as demos, outtakes and live recordings from around that period.

1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow will be released on a 2-CD set and digitally on June 30 via Capitol. The new stereo mix of Wild Honey will also be released on vinyl.

The tracklisting for 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow is:

Disc 1:

Wild Honey (Stereo):

1. Wild Honey

2. Aren’t You Glad

3. I Was Made To Love Her

4. Country Air

5. A Thing Or Two

6. Darlin’

7. I’d Love Just Once To See You

8. Here Comes The Night

9. Let The Wind Blow

10. How She Boogalooed It

11. Mama Says * (Original Mono Mix)

Wild Honey Sessions: September – November 1967 (Previously Unreleased):

12. Lonely Days (Alternate Version)

13. Cool Cool Water (Alternate Early Version)

14. Time To Get Alone (Alternate Early Version)

15. Can’t Wait Too Long (Alternate Early Version)

16. I’d Love Just Once To See You (Alternate Version)

17. I Was Made To Love Her (Vocal Insert Session)

18. I Was Made To Love Her (Long Version)

19. Hide Go Seek

20. Honey Get Home

21. Wild Honey (Session Highlights)

22. Aren’t You Glad (Session Highlights)

23. A Thing Or Two (Track And Backing Vocals)

24. Darlin’ (Session Highlights)

25. Let The Wind Blow (Session Highlights)

Wild Honey Live: 1967 – 1970 (Previously Unreleased):

26. Wild Honey (Live) – recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

27. Country Air (Live) – recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

28. Darlin’ (Live) – recorded in Pittsburgh, November 22, 1967

29. How She Boogalooed It (Live) – recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

30. Aren’t You Glad (Live) – recorded in 1970, location unknown

31. Mama Says (Session Highlights)

(Previously unreleased vocal session highlights. Recorded at Wally Heider Recording, November 1967)

Disc 2:

Smiley Smile Sessions: June – July 1967 (Previously Unreleased):

1. Heroes And Villains (Single Version Backing Track)

2. Vegetables (Long Version)

3. Fall Breaks And Back To Winter (Alternate Mix)

4. Wind Chimes (Alternate Tag Section)

5. Wonderful (Backing Track)

6. With Me Tonight (Alternate Version With Session Intro)

7. Little Pad (Backing Track)

8. All Day All Night (Whistle In) (Alternate Version 1)

9. All Day All Night (Whistle In) (Alternate Version 2)

10. Untitled (Redwood) * (Previously unreleased instrumental fragment. Studio and exact recording date unknown. Discovered in tape box labeled “Redwood”)

Lei’d In Hawaii “Live” Album: September 1967 (Previously Unreleased):

11. Fred Vail Intro

12. The Letter

13. You’re So Good To Me

14. Help Me, Rhonda

15. California Girls

16. Surfer Girl

17. Sloop John B

18. With A Little Help From My Friends * (Recorded at Brian Wilson’s house, September 23, 1967)

19. Their Hearts Were Full Of Spring * (Recorded during rehearsal, August 26, 1967, Honolulu, Hawaii)

20. God Only Knows

21. Good Vibrations

22. Game Of Love

23. The Letter (Alternate Take)

24. With A Little Help From My Friends (Stereo Mix)

Live In Hawaii: August 1967 (Previously Unreleased):

25. Hawthorne Boulevard

26. Surfin’

27. Gettin’ Hungry

28. Hawaii (Rehearsal Take)

29. Heroes And Villains (Rehearsal)

Thanksgiving Tour 1967: Live In Washington, D.C. & Boston (Previously Unreleased):

30. California Girls (Live) – recorded in Washington, DC, November 19, 1967

31. Graduation Day (Live) – recorded in Washington, DC, November 19, 1967

32. I Get Around (Live) – recorded in Boston, November 23, 1967

Additional 1967 Studio Recordings (Previously Unreleased)

33. Surf’s Up (1967 Version) (Recorded during the Wild Honey sessions in November 1967)

34. Surfer Girl (1967 A Capella Mix) (Previously unreleased mix of Lei’d In Hawaii take from the Wally Heider Recording sessions in September 1967)

