Unveiled! Prince: The Ultimate Music Guide

June 1981, and Prince is introduced to the British music press for the first time. A “subdued, low-key character”, he tells the NME’s Chris Salewicz about how his management and record company thought he’d lost his mind when he played them Dirty Mind for the first time. “Once I told them that this was the way it was,” he says with a quiet intransigence that will soon become legendary, “then they rtyknew they had no choice. They’d have to try it, because they weren’t going to get another record out of me otherwise.”

In the same Manhattan hotel room, the Melody Maker’s Steve Sutherland hears a similar story. But then, as Prince is regretfully discussing how “my attitude’s so sexual that it overshadows anything else”, the fledgling artist suddenly changes tack. “I’m gonna stop this soon,” he announces to Sutherland. “I don’t expect to make many more records, for the simple reason that I wanna see my life change. I wanna be there when it changes. I don’t wanna just be doing what’s expected of me. I just wanna live…until it’s time to die…”

Over the next 35 years, through a sequence of roughly 36 more albums, Prince rarely did what was expected of him. It was an aesthetic strategy that would often infuriate his record label, but one that would prove irresistible to millions. For all his quixotic whims, Prince knew best.

It is 1995 and, somewhere deep in the bowels of the old Wembley Stadium, the NME’s Andy Richardson is audacious enough to ask of Prince a question that may well have occurred to even his most faithful fans. “Does it worry you,” Richardson enquires, “that people think you’re mad?”

Prince, to his credit, finds the whole idea hilarious. “No,” he laughs, crumpling into the sofa in a heap. “I don’t care. If people think I’m insane, fine. I want people to think I’m insane. But I’m in control.”

