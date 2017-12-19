Uncut’s Best Films of 2017

Did your favourites make our Top 20?

Here, for your consideration, is Uncut’s list of the 20 Best Films Of 2018. If you’re interested in the administrative aspect of this list, it was voted for by a shadowy cabal of Uncut staffers, writers and a few trusted confidants. It broadly dovetails with my own personal Top 20, though I think the film that’s stuck with me most throughout the year is the Good Time. And, in case you were wondering — no, we didn’t include Twin Peaks, because that’s a TV series not a film.

Much to look forward in the year ahead, by the way, starting with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. But more about that nearer the time…

20

The Death of Stalin

19

The Big Sick

18

The Beguiled

17

Toni Erdmann

16

mother!

15

Call Me By Your Name

14

The Other Side Of Hope

13

20th Century Women

12

Elle

11

Manchester By The Sea

10

Lady Macbeth

9

Detroit

8

Moonlight

7

La La Land

6

Dunkirk

5

The Florida Project

4

The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)

3

Blade Runner 2049

2

Good Time

1

Get Out

