The 9th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Laura Veirs! Natalie Prass! L.A. Witch! Plus the rest of the soundtrack to our snowy week...

A busy week, so please excuse brevity. A lot of strong releases getting played in the office this week – positive vibes for a snowy week. Enjoy more from Laura Veirs’ enchanting new album, plus peeks at forthcomings from Ry Cooder and Mouse On Mars. Bold new business from Jo Passed, L.A. Witch and The Zephyr Bones.

1.

LAURA VEIRS

“Watch Fire”

(Bella Union)

2.

CORNELIUS

“The Spell Of Vanishing Loveliness” [Beach Fossils rework]

(Rostrum Records)

3.

GUM

“The Blue Marble”

(Spinning Top Music)

4.

DINOSAUR JR

“Hold Unknown”

(Adult Swim Singles Series)

5.

ANDY JENKINS

“Ascendant Hog”

(Spacebomb)

6.

JB DUNCKEL

“Love Machine”

(Sony Music France/Jive Epic)

7.

DJ KOZE

“Illumination” (feat. Róisín Murphy)

(Pampa Records)

8.

L.A. WITCH

“Drive Your Car”

(Suicide Squeeze Records)

9.

ONCE AND FUTURE BAND

“Destroy Me”

(Castle Face Records)

10.

JO PASSED

“MDM”

(Sub Pop)

11.

MOUSE ON MARS

“Foul Mouth” (feat. Amanda Black and Zac Condon)

(Thrill Jockey)

12.

NONPAREILS

“The Timeless Now”

(Mute)

13.

MIKE DONOVAN

“Sadfinger”

(Drag City)

14.

NATALIE PRASS

“Short Court Style”

(ATO Records)

15.

THE ZEPHYR BONES

“The Arrow Of Our Youth”

( La Castanya)

16.

GANG OF FOUR

“Lucky”

(AWAL)

17.

RY COODER

“Shrinking Man”

(Fantasy Records/Caroline International)

