The 6th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Stephen Malkmus on a horse! etc

Slightly conscious that this week’s playlist is top heavy with returning US indie stalwarts – Stephen Malkmus, the Breeders, St Vincent, MGMT – but it’s hard to complain when the music is evidently this strong. There’s a lovely track, too, from an old friend, PJ Harvey. At the less storied end of the scale, please take the time to check out current Uncut office favourites Khruangbin – psych jams from Texas! – as well as the melancholic folk of Jim Ghedi and some classy electronic business from Richard Fearless, finding a happy place between William Basinski and Detroit techno.

Did I mention the Breeders? Expect some more exciting news from Kim and co next week…

1.

PJ Harvey & Harry Escott

“An Acre Of Land”

(Cognitive Shift Recordings)

2.

Richard Fearless

“Night Blind”

(Drone)

3.

The Sea & The Cake

“Any Day”

(Thrill Jockey)

4.

Jim Ghedi

“Home For Moss Valley”

(Basin Rock)

<a href="http://jimghedi.bandcamp.com/album/a-hymn-for-ancient-land-2">A Hymn For Ancient Land by Jim Ghedi</a>

5.

Ought

“Desire”

(Merge)

6.

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

“Middle America”

(Domino)

7.

Mark Pritchard

“Come Let Us” (feat. Gregory Whitehead)

(Warp)

8.

Oumou Sangré

“Djoukourou” (Auntie Flo remix)

(No Format)

9.

Khruangbin

“Maria También”

(Night Time Stories)

<a href="http://khruangbin.bandcamp.com/album/con-todo-el-mundo-excluding-n-s-america">Con Todo El Mundo (Excluding N & S America) by Khruangbin</a>



10.

The Breeders

“Joanne”

(4AD)

11.

In Tall Buildings

“Beginning To Fade”

(Western Vinyl)

12.

St Vincent

“Consideration”

(Spotify Sessions: Singles)

13.

MGMT

“Me And Michael”

(Columbia Records)

14.

Shovels & Rope

“Great, America (2017)”

(New West)

