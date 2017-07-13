The 27th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's Uncut office selection

OK, headline news here: the prismatically great new Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith; the surprisingly strong reunion of Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird; essential Link Wray and Joe Henderson/Alice Coltrane reissues; Širom, the third signings to Tak:Til after 75 Dollar Bill and Natural Information Society; and a deep ambient drone from Monty Adkins.

Also our Bob Marley Ultimate Music Guide is in the shops today: full info and a link to buy online can be found here. Very proud of this one.

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Lee Gamble – Mnestic Pressure (Hyperdub)

2 Link Wray – Link Wray (Light In The Attic)

3 Moses Boyd – Absolute Zero (Vinyl Factory)

4 Bette Smith – Jet Lagger (Big Legal Mess)

5 Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher (Milk)

6 Various Artists – ‘ABATWA (The Pygmy): Why Did We Stop Growing Tall?’ (Glitterbeat Records)

7 Marry Waterson & David A Jaycock – Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love (One Little Indian)

8 Various Artists – Soul Of A Nation: Afro-Centric Visions In The Age Of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap 1968-79 (Soul Jazz)

9 Mapache – Mapache (Spiritual Pajamas)

10 Zara McFarlane – Arise (Brownwood)

11 Terrace Martin Presents The Pollyseeds – Up & Away (Ropeadope)

12 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple IV (Joyful Noise)

13 The Waterboys – Out Of All This Blue (BMG)

14 Daphni – Fabric Live 93: Daphni (Fabric)

15 Širom – I Can Be A Clay Snapper (Tak:til)

16 Joe Henderson Featuring Alice Coltrane – Earth (Jazz Dispensary)

17 Protomartyr – Relatives In Descent (Domino)

18 Lee Ranaldo – Electric Trim (Mute)

19 Moses Sumney – Aromanticism (Jagjaguwar)

20 The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles (Tapete)

21 Pep Llopis – Poiemusia La Nau Dels Argonautes (Freedom To Spend)

22 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

23 Ka Baird – Sapropelic Pycnic (Drag City)

24 Wand – Plum (Drag City)

25 Monty Adkins – Shadows And Reflections (Cronica)

https://cronica.bandcamp.com/album/shadows-and-reflections

26 Tricky Featuring Martina Topley-Bird – When We Die (!K7)

27 Jlin – Black Origami (Planet Mu)

28 Kelley Stoltz – Que Aura (Castle Face)