Uncut – January 2024

Keith Richards, The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, The Birthday Party, Kurt Vile, Pentangle, Sunny War, our essential 2024 Album Preview and more all feature in Uncut‘s January 2024 issue, in UK shops from December 8 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – Come On, 15 Tracks Of The Month’s Best Music including Ty Segall, Steve Gunn & Bridget St John, Gruff Rhys, Jerry David DeCicca, Office Dog, Brown Horse, ØXN, Future Islands, Nailah Hunter and Johnny Dowd!

KEITH RICHARDS: As rock’n’roll’s greatest survivor turns 80, a stellar cast – including MICK JAGGER, JIMMY PAGE, RON WOOD and JOHNNY MARR – share their favourite encounters with the Human Riff… plus! “Burnt Toast For Keith”: an all-new poem by TOM WAITS written exclusively for Uncut

2024 ALBUM PREVIEW: Everything you need to know about the key albums for the coming year, including PAUL McCARTNEY, THE BLACK KEYS, THE WEATHER STATION, MICK HEAD, KAMASI WASHINGTON, MERCURY REV, RICHARD THOMPSON, JEFF TWEEDY, PHOSPHORESCENT and more

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Lynn Goldsmith’s previously unseen pictures of the Boss capture a diligent idol-in-waiting

THE DOORS: The LA native whose expressive guitar-playing and songwriting chops helped define the sound of The Doors, ROBBIE KRIEGER on jamming with Zappa, bad vibes with the Grateful Dead and “weirdos” in the studio

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY: Crashing out of the Australian suburbs, NICK CAVE and THE BIRTHDAY PARTY took post-punk nihilism to its darkest, most demented extremes. With tales of violence, drugs and hostility, the survivors recall how hell broke loose

PENTANGLE: From London folk pubs to the stage of New York’s Fillmore East and beyond, PENTANGLE’s trajectory marked them out as one of the greatest and most adventurous groups of the late ‘60s. JACQUI McSHEE and DANNY THOMPSON look back on their magickal revolution

SUNNY WAR: The singer-songwriter has overcoming adversity and addiction, sustained by a deep devotion to music – be it Black Flag, AC/DC or Hank Williams. Bringing a punk edge to roots music, she emerges as Americana’s brightest star and biggest disruptor

AN AUDIENCE WITH… KURT VILE: The hard-working slacker talks sativa, forklifts, worshipping SUN RA and joining NEIL YOUNG in outer space

THE MAKING OF “BLISTERS IN THE SUN” BY THE VIOLENT FEMMES: Forty years of the acoustic punks’ ramshackle hit – heard in film soundtracks, a burger ad and even the White House

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH SLEATER-KINNEY: Riot grrrls, interrupted… The on-off -on story of Olympia, WA’s finest

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH JJ BURNEL: The Stranglers bassman picks his peachiest tunes: “It’s the nearest thing to an orgasm in music”

REVIEWED Ty Segall, Brown Horse, Future Islands, Thandi Ntuli, Gruff Rhys, Jerry David DeCicca, Mott The Hoople, Cocteau Twins, The Long Ryders, Alan Sparkhawk, The Lost Weekend and more

PLUS Joni Mitchell tribute, The Replacements, Magnetic Fields… and introducing the hairy jams of Jeffrey Alexander

