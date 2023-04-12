Uncut – June 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

The National, George Harrison, Mott The Hoople, Lucinda Williams, Durand Jones and Fatoumata Diawara all feature in the new Uncut, dated June 2023 and in UK shops from April 13 or available to buy online now. This issue comes with an exclusive free, 15-track CD of rarities, deep cuts, unreleased tracks, solo and collaborative hook-ups compiled by The National from their archive.

THE NATIONAL: Trouble, it seems, finally found The National. Existential bouts of writer’s block, insecurity and depression – exacerbated during the darkest days of the pandemic – called into question the band’s very future. Could they overcome their anxieties and find new ways to reconnect with each other? Would their often tense relationships survive? With a brilliant new album due for release this month, they tell Laura Barton, “Sometimes this intensely intimate relationship feels like a riddle that nobody can solve.”

OUR FREE CD! NATIONAL TREASURES: To accompany this month’s Uncut cover story, The National have compiled a covermount CD that has their own music at its core. “It’s a mix of new, off-the-beaten-path and live versions, alongside some of our favourite tracks of the past few years made together and collaboratively with others,” they tell us.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

GEORGE HARRISON: To mark the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s mysterious and magnificent second solo album, Living In The Material World, his great friend and go-to drummer Jim Keltner recalls their first meeting in 1971 and how they came to make the record, the first of numerous auspicious collaborations.

IAN HUNTER: Eighty-four years young in June, the indefatigable Ian Hunter is about to release the first of two new albums. A star-studded affair – including Jeff Beck’s final studio performance – it demonstrates how brightly the “true spirit of rock’n’roll” still burns within the former Mott The Hoople frontman.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS: Three years ago, a stroke left medical professionals wondering whether Lucinda Williams would ever walk again. With dogged resilience, however, she returns this spring with her long-awaited memoir and her 16th album – whose guests include Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price and Angel Olsen.

FATOUMATA DIAWARA: Escaping tragedy in her home country and beyond, Malian superstar Fatoumata Diawara has found respite reimagining her proud musical heritage in dynamic new ways. But with a new album, this inventive serial collaborator is going deeper than ever.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Shirley Collins, Graham Nash, SBT, Tinariwen and more, and archival releases from Jonathan Richman, Calexico, Suarasama, Neil Young, Sharon Van Etten and others. We catch Nadia Reid live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Pamfir and Little Richard: I Am Everything; while in books there’s Biography Of A Phantom and I Thought I Heard You Speak!

Our front section, meanwhile, features Joanna Newsom, The Go-Betweens,

Adele Bertei and Willie Nelson while, at the end of the magazine, Durand Jones shares her life in music.

