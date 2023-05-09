Uncut – July 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Nick Drake, Stephen Stills, Julian Cope, New York Dolls, Drive-By Truckers and Jonny Greenwood all feature in the new Uncut, dated July 2023 and in UK shops from May 11 or available to buy online now. This issue comes with an exclusive free, 15-track CD of music in the spirit of Nick Drake, featuring beautiful tracks from Joan Shelley,

Juana Molina, Adrianne Lenker and many more.

NICK DRAKE: Forty-eight years on from his untimely death, the tragic myth of Nick Drake persists. But there is another Nick Drake: the spirited and untroubled young man, on the cusp of a bright future, who travelled to Europe and North Africa in pursuit of adventure and honed his skills along the way. Here, Drake’s school friends, fellow travellers and assorted eyewitnesses relive the freewheeling times — from playing folk clubs in Aix-en-Provence to an audience with the Stones in Marrakesh.

Advertisement

OUR FREE CD! MADE TO LOVE MAGIC: To accompany this month’s Uncut cover story, a free 15-track CD of music in the spirit of Nick Drake comes with the issue. Inside, you will find tracks from the likes of Joan Shelley, Adrianne Lenker, Cass McCombs, Robyn Hitchcock and more!

This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here – with FREE delivery to the UK and reduced delivery charges for the rest of the world.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

STEPHEN STILLS: In 1970, Stephen Stills escaped from his CSNY bandmates, moved to deepest Surrey and launched a lively solo career with a little help from his new mates. Stand by for jams with Hendrix, cameos from Ringo and Clapton, studio casualties and heavy scenes on the road.

DAVID JOHANSEN: From mascara-clad ingénue of the New York Dolls to lounge lizard Buster Poindexter, David Johansen is one of the great survivors of the early-’70s New York music scene. As his life and times are documented by the city’s other great rock’n’roller, Martin Scorsese, the singer recalls high times at the heart of the Dolls’ colourful and outrageous prime.

KASSI VALAZZA: Raised in a remote cabin in Arizona on a diet of West Coast classics, Kassi Valazza is busy expanding musical traditions in adventurous new ways. But how have a love of Game Of Thrones, the mentorship of Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty and assistance from the “Northwest Wrecking Crew” helped her overcome performance anxiety to find her own voice? “I don’t know how I got to do this,” she admits to Robert Ham in her hometown of Portland.

Advertisement

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: On stage at Athens, Georgia’s fabled 40 Watt Club, the Drive-By Truckers are in the thick of their annual Homecoming hootenany. A wild celebration of the community that has built up around Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley and their co- conspirators, this year’s Homecoming is also a memorial to fallen comrades. Find out how the band come to terms with ageing and loss – and what that may mean for their unique blend of Southern Americana.

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Paul Simon, Brigid Mae Power, Rhoda Dakar, Lloyd Cole, Laura Cantrell, Jason Isbell and more, along with archival releases from The Dream Syndicate, T.Rex, Mike Oldfield, David Axelrod, Doug McKechnie and others. We catch Panda Bear & Sonic Boom live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Medusa Deluxe and My Name is Ottilie; while in books there’s Good Day Sunshine State and Too Late To Stop Now.

Our front section, meanwhile, features The Rolling Stones, Ryuichi Sakamoto,

Ann-Margret and The Pop Group’s Mark Stewart while, at the end of the magazine, Susanna Hoffs shares her life in music.

You can pick up a copy of Uncut in all good supermarkets and newsagents. Or you can order a copy direct from us…

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR