News reached us earlier this month that British rock original Terry Reid has sadly been forced to postpone his upcoming European tour due to an ongoing battle with cancer. Now his friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his treatment – click here to read more and donate. We wish Terry a speedy recovery.

Below, you can read our Audience With Terry Reid from the October 2023 issue of Uncut (Take 317): from helping to assemble Led Zeppelin, to getting loaded with Bowie, to Chuck Berry stealing his amp, Superlungs has seen it all…

Terry Reid is sanguine about being forever known as the man who turned down Led Zeppelin. But he’d rather be known as the man who put together Led Zeppelin. “Jimmy [Page] asked me what he should do with the band,” explains Reid, Zooming in from his home in Indio, California. “He needed a singer who could sing around those guitar licks, and not everybody could do that. I’d seen Robert with John Bonham, so I said to him, ‘Not only is Robert perfect, you’ve got to get the drummer – he’s an animal!’”



It turns out that Reid might be the greatest rock matchmaker of all-time. The Jimi Hendrix Experience? That was him too. “Mitch [Mitchell] called me up and said, ‘Hey Terry, you know this guy who’s around town – big afro hair and he wears all this women’s’ clothing? He’s putting a band together and he wants me to audition for him.’ Now, I’d heard Jimi [play], so I went, ‘Get your arse down there right now!’ And the rest is history.”



With his infectious laugh and warm ‘Los Anglian’ burr, you can see why Terry Reid was mates with everyone. He may not have joined a big band himself, but he’s got no regrets. “When you’re in a band, you’re committed to that style. You’re not gonna be able to play any of that Brazilian music you like, cos they don’t do that. And all those folk things you like, well forget that.” So Reid ploughed his own furrow, making a couple of terrific 1970s solo albums that have only recently begun to get their dues. And he’s still playing and singing with whoever he likes, in whatever style he fancies, collecting amazing stories along the way…



What was Hendrix like as a friend?

Andrew Verne, Berwick-upon-Tweed



A very sweet guy. Misunderstood by everybody, really. He was the quietest, calmest guy, but you would never think that when he hit the stage. He was always trying to outdo somebody! He had an apartment in London and he’d throw parties. All these hangers-on would turn up at his place and drink all his drinks, do all his drugs. I went over one night and it was so full of people that they were out of the door and in the street. Jimi couldn’t handle it, but he couldn’t bring himself to tell them to leave, so he came over to my place and crashed over there. Everybody just horded on him, because he really was that great. I still haven’t heard anybody who can play that good, emotionally. I never heard him play a wrong note – he’s so fluid when he’s playing that he doesn’t hit wrong notes, everything fits together. Before he passed, he was working on an album with Miles Davis. Boy, I would be really interested to hear what came out of that. Because I was [with Jimi] in New York one time and Miles came round. They were in the other room playing, and it was nothing like “Purple Haze”…

You played every date on The Rolling Stones’ 1969 US tour, joined on alternating dates by either BB King, Ike & Tina Turner or Chuck Berry. What was the scene like backstage before these performances?

Diane Strauss, via email



Have you got a week?! We’d arrive at a hotel and there were already parties going on. Keith [Richards] had parties going on all over the planet! And playing with BB King was just amazing – what a gentleman. You realise where he came from and the years he put in and what he actually stood for. And that the blues was not a miserable thing, it’s a sign of hope. And then you’ve got Chuck Berry. Now you’re talking about a whole different ball of wax! One night he said to me, “Oh man, I got another gig tonight – let me go on before you.” I wasn’t too comfortable with having to follow Chuck Berry but you can’t say no, can you? Anyway, he comes off-stage, gets in his car and he’s taken my Twin Reverb with him! I never did see it again. But we had a lot of fun on that tour.

You’re probably sick of talking about missing out on the chance to front Led Zeppelin. But how do you think you’d have fared amid the subsequent madness surrounding them?

Tim Lidyard, Macclesfield



There’s a lot of different bands we all could’ve been involved in. And, you know, [Led Zeppelin] did well! Five billion people can’t be wrong. So I figured that we actually did a real good job putting it together. I would still be interested in working with Jimmy [Page], because he’s got a lot more to offer guitar-wise than Zeppelin licks, and he works really well with people. Maybe we could get a piano player. He’s been to a couple of my gigs, so you never know what’ll happen next.

What do you remember about your night in the Worthy Farmhouse with David Bowie and Linda Lewis at 1971’s Glastonbury Fayre?

Christophe T, via email



I don’t remember a hell of a lot, we were all so hammered. David was talking, talking, talking about the summer solstice and all sorts of things are gonna happen. Almost on the verge of being scary! [During my set] I’m playing this rhythm, and I’m leaving the ground by 12 inches. I’m very loaded, so I’m going, “Wow, what the hell is going on?” Suddenly it dawned on me that the people on the side of the stage are stomping their feet. The stage is built out of these scaffolding boards, which are flexible. So as they’re doing that, they’re flipping me up in the middle. I told David about it, that it was the people

at the side of the stage, and he said [in a conspiratorial whisper], “It’s more than that…” We had such a good time. I got on great with David, he was a real sweetheart. He was very interested in everything. Everything was possible.



Were you disappointed that Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s recording of your song “Horses Through A Rainstorm” [aka “Without Expression”] was replaced by “Carry On” on the final Deja Vu tracklisting?

Grahame Reed, Wiltshire



Yeah. I mean, ker-ching! They had recorded it, but I know what happened: when it comes to the last cut, you’ve got four songwriters. And even if it’s a double album, you aren’t getting all their songs on there. Crosby was really behind that song, same with Graham – The Hollies had done it, originally. I went to rehearsals when they put the band together, and I heard them briefly running it through. But it didn’t make the final cut. Hey, it’s their album! But then when they did the boxset, they went in and mixed it and put it on that. It’s an honour to be in that company.

What did you learn from hosting Gilberto Gil during his exile from Brazil in the early 1970s?

Maria Sanchez, via email



I’d heard from my attorney, Bernard Sheridan, that England had given asylum to Gilberto Gil. I kept thinking to myself, “I’d love to meet this guy, now he’s over here in England.” We did the Isle Of Wight festival, which was 500,000 people, and I’m looking out into the audience and I see this beaming, smiling face looking back at me, with this big afro kinda haircut. I kept thinking, “Wow, what a happy guy.” Afterwards he came backstage and went, “Terry, it’s Gilberto Gil.” So we became best friends. He came and lived with me in the countryside up in Huntingdonshire. That woke the neighbourhood up! We had 10 Brazilian percussionists in a little thatched cottage. My poor neighbour daren’t shave with a straight razor, with all these Brazilian drums going. It was so much fun. Gil taught me so much just by listening to him, his attitude to music. But it took me years to figure some of them chords out.

Thanks for coming to record an EP with us in Paris in 2009 – you’re the most inspiring artist we ever met. What do you look for in a song or a musician that makes you want to collaborate?

Guillaume Simon, Shine/Indolore, Paris



When you’re working with somebody, there’s two ways to go: either they tell you what they want, or they say, “Do whatever you want.” But if they ask you to do whatever you want, and then you turn up to the studio the next day and they go, “Well…”, you end up getting nowhere. [On this occasion] they sent me the songs that they had in mind for me to sing. I learnt all the songs religiously, because I don’t like messing around in the studio too much. They said, “We’ve got 10 days booked in the studio,” but we finished in three. I said, “D’you wanna do another song?” They said, “No, we’re gonna party!” That was a lot of fun – it was great to hang out with the young generation of Paris.

Are you currently working on new music?

Joe McCall, Aberdeen



Yes, I am. I haven’t got an album planned but I’ve got lots of tunes. As they come up, I always hear them with different arrangements. I’m working on one tune here that’s a very Spanish/Mexican kind of song, somewhere between that and a samba, and I want to do it with a whole mariachi band. It’ll probably cost me more in tequila than I’ll make from it!