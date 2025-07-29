David Gilmour has announced details of a new live album and film, both recorded during his sold out 2024 Luck and Strange tour.
Scroll down to hear Gilmour’s live version of “Sorrow” – which originally appeared on Pink Floyd‘s 1987 album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason.
Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome – which is released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing – will be shown in cinemas & IMAX worldwide on September 17, for a limited time only. Tickets go on sale from August 6 at 2pm BST/ 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Full screening details will be available here. The film will also be released on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage on October 17.
Also on October 17, Sony Music release The Luck And Strange Concerts, featuring 23 tracks spread across 4LPs or 2CDs, recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from Gilmour’s most recent album alongside classic Pink Floyd tracks. The super deluxe edition of the album features all the formats as well as a 120-page hardback book featuring Polly Samson’s photographs taken on the tour. Pre-order here.
DAVID GILMOUR
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS
4 LP SET WITH 24-PAGE BOOK
LP 1 A
5 A.M.
Black Cat
Luck and Strange
LP1 B
Breathe (In The Air)
Time
Fat Old Sun
LP2 A
Marooned
A Single Spark
Wish You Were Here
LP2 B
Vita Brevis
Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
High Hopes
LP3 A
Sorrow
The Piper’s Call
A Great Day For Freedom
LP3 B
In Any Tongue
The Great Gig In The Sky
A Boat Lies Waiting
LP4 A
Coming Back To Life
Dark and Velvet Nights
Sings
LP4 B
Scattered
Comfortably Numb (Encore)
DAVID GILMOUR
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS
2CD SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK
CD1
5 A.M.
Black Cat
Luck and Strange
Breathe (In The Air)
Time
Fat Old Sun
Marooned
A Single Spark
Wish You Were Here
Vita Brevis
Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
High Hopes
CD2
Sorrow
The Piper’s Call
A Great Day For Freedom
In Any Tongue
The Great Gig In The Sky
A Boat Lies Waiting
Coming Back To Life
Dark and Velvet Nights
Sings
Scattered
Comfortably Numb (Encore)
DAVID GILMOUR
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS
2 BLU-RAY SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK & BLACK CAT STICKERS
DISC 1
LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS
5 A.M.
Black Cat
Luck and Strange
Breathe (In The Air)
Time
Fat Old Sun
Marooned
Wish You Were Here
Vita Brevis
Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
High Hopes
Sorrow
The Piper’s Call
A Great Day For Freedom
In Any Tongue
The Great Gig In The Sky
A Boat Lies Waiting
Coming Back To Life
Dark and Velvet Nights
Sings
Scattered
Comfortably Numb (Encore)
142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos
DISC 2
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)
Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos
VIDEO EXTRAS
LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024
Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
Breathe (In The Air)/Time
Dark and Velvet Nights
Luck and Strange
DOCUMENTARIES
Rain in Rome
Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
Backstage in America 8:55
The Making of Luck and Strange
MUSIC VIDEOS
A Single Spark Live
Between Two Points (Official Music Video)
Between Two Points – GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)
Wesley On Patrol
The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)
The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)
Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)
Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)
Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)
DAVID GILMOUR
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS
3 DVD SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK & BLACK CAT STICKERS
DISC 1
LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 1
5 A.M.
Black Cat
Luck and Strange
Breathe (In The Air)
Time
Fat Old Sun
Marooned
Wish You Were Here
Vita Brevis
Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
High Hopes
DISC 2
LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 2
Sorrow
The Piper’s Call
A Great Day For Freedom
In Any Tongue
The Great Gig In The Sky
A Boat Lies Waiting
Coming Back To Life
Dark and Velvet Nights
Sings
Scattered
Comfortably Numb (Encore)
142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24 & 5.1
DISC 3
VIDEO EXTRAS
LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024
Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
Breathe (In The Air)/Time
Dark and Velvet Nights
Luck and Strange
DOCUMENTARIES
Rain in Rome
Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
Backstage in America 8:55
The Making of Luck and Strange
MUSIC VIDEOS
A Single Spark Live
Between Two Points (Official Music Video)
Between Two Points – GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)
Wesley On Patrol
The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)
The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)
Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)
Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)
Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)
DAVID GILMOUR
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS
LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
120-page hardback book “David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live”
Polly Samson photographs taken on the tour.
Disc 1 CD1 – The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 1
Disc 2 CD2 – The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 2
Disc 3, 4, 5, 6 – The Luck and Strange Concerts 4 x LPs
Disc 7 – Blu-ray Live at the Circus Maximus in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos
Disc 8 – Blu-ray The Luck and Strange Concerts in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos & Video Extras
Disc 9 – DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus
Disc 10 – DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus
Disc 11 – DVD Video Extras
Memorabilia in dedicated envelope with embossed stamp
2 perforated postcard sheets with 2 postcards each
1 sheet of black cat stickers
1 sheet of Luck and Strange figure with outstretched arms stickers
Set list sheet
930mm x 620mm double-sided 4-colour poster
8-page credits book