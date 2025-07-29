David Gilmour has announced details of a new live album and film, both recorded during his sold out 2024 Luck and Strange tour.

Scroll down to hear Gilmour’s live version of “Sorrow” – which originally appeared on Pink Floyd‘s 1987 album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason.

Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome – which is released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing – will be shown in cinemas & IMAX worldwide on September 17, for a limited time only. Tickets go on sale from August 6 at 2pm BST/ 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Full screening details will be available here. The film will also be released on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage on October 17.

Also on October 17, Sony Music release The Luck And Strange Concerts, featuring 23 tracks spread across 4LPs or 2CDs, recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from Gilmour’s most recent album alongside classic Pink Floyd tracks. The super deluxe edition of the album features all the formats as well as a 120-page hardback book featuring Polly Samson’s photographs taken on the tour. Pre-order here.

Advertisement

DAVID GILMOUR

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS

4 LP SET WITH 24-PAGE BOOK

LP 1 A

5 A.M.

Black Cat

Luck and Strange

LP1 B

Breathe (In The Air)

Time

Fat Old Sun

LP2 A

Marooned

A Single Spark

Wish You Were Here

LP2 B

Vita Brevis

Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour

High Hopes

LP3 A

Sorrow

The Piper’s Call

A Great Day For Freedom

LP3 B

In Any Tongue

The Great Gig In The Sky

A Boat Lies Waiting

LP4 A

Coming Back To Life

Dark and Velvet Nights

Sings

LP4 B

Scattered

Comfortably Numb (Encore)

DAVID GILMOUR

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS

LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS

SUPER DELUXE EDITION

120-page hardback book “David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live”

Polly Samson photographs taken on the tour.

Disc 1 CD1 – The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 1

Disc 2 CD2 – The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 2

Disc 3, 4, 5, 6 – The Luck and Strange Concerts 4 x LPs

Disc 7 – Blu-ray Live at the Circus Maximus in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos

Disc 8 – Blu-ray The Luck and Strange Concerts in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos & Video Extras

Disc 9 – DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus

Disc 10 – DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus

Disc 11 – DVD Video Extras

Memorabilia in dedicated envelope with embossed stamp

2 perforated postcard sheets with 2 postcards each

1 sheet of black cat stickers

1 sheet of Luck and Strange figure with outstretched arms stickers

Set list sheet

930mm x 620mm double-sided 4-colour poster

8-page credits book