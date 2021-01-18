Win a copy of Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese – the “freewheeling and mischievous” document of Dylan’s legendary 1975/6 tour – is out on DVD and Blu-Ray via Criterion Collection on January 25.

We’ve got 3 copies of the Blu-Ray to give away. All you have do is answer the following question:

Advertisement

Which British guitarist joined Bob Dylan on the Rolling Thunder Revue?

a) Mick Ronson

b) Mick Taylor

c) Mick Jones

Email your answer – along with your name and address – to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Monday, January 25. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.