Watch a video for Steve Gunn’s new track, “Vagabond”

It's from his album The Unseen In Between, out January 18

Steve Gunn will release his new album The Unseen In Between via Matador in January 18.

Watch a video for the track “Vagabond” below:

You can read more about The Unseen In Between in the latest issue of Uncut as part of a big Album By Album feature with Steve Gunn.

Gunn’s world tour kicks off at the end of this month, reaching the UK in April. See the full list of dates below:

30/1 – New Haven, CT – State House $

31/1 – Boston, MA – Great Scott ^

1/2 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom ^

2/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

7/2 – Long Beach, CA – The Hangout (solo show)

8/2 – San Diego, CA – Casbah ^

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

10/2 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley $

12/2 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater $

13/2 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern $

15/2 – Novato, CA – Honk Tavern #

16/2 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel #

12/3 – Amsterdam, NL – Bitterzoet *

13/3 – Den Haag, NL – Paard *

14/3 – Groningen, NL – Vera *

15/3 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher *

16/3 – Aarhus, DK – Radar *

18/3 – Stavanger, NO – Folken *

20/3 – Oslo, NO – Revolver *

21/3 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik *

22/3 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen *

23/3 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club *

24/3 – Prague, CZ – Archa Theatre *

25/3 – Leipzig, DE – UT Connewitz *

26/3 – Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur *

27/3 – Vienna, AU – Arena *

30/3 – Luzern, CH – Südpol *

31/3 – Zurich, CH – Rotefabrik *

1/4 – Lyon, FR – Sonic *

2/4 – Paris, FR – Le Petit Bain *

3/4 – Kortrijk, BE – De Kreun *

4/4 – Brussels, BE – BRDCST Festival

5/4 – London, UK – Oslo *

6/4 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds *

7/4 – Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club *

8/4 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute *

18/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club +

19/4 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall +

20/4 – Galien, MI – The Storehouse

21/4 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway +

22/4 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street +

23/4 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide +

24/4 – Austin, TX – Barracuda +

26/4 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

27/4 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club +

28/4 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl +

29/4 – Nashville, TN – The Basement +

30/4 – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight +

1/5 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle +

2/5 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre +

3/5 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall +

4/5 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

^ w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

$ w/ Meg Baird

# w/ Sachiko Kanenobu

* w/ Papercuts

+ w/ Gun Outfit

