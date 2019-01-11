Watch a video for Pond’s new single, “Daisy”

Taken from their new album Tasmania, out in March

Pond have announced that their new album Tasmania will be released by Marathon Artists on March 1.

Watch a video for opening track “Daisy” below:

Tasmania was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and is described in a press release as “Pond’s dejected meditation on planetary discord, water, machismo, shame, blame and responsibility, love, blood and empire”.

