Watch a video for new Oh Sees song, “The Daily Heavy”

It's the opening track from their double LP Face Stabber, out Friday

Prolific psych-rockers Oh Sees release a new double album called Face Stabber on Friday (August 16).

In the new issue of Uncut – in UK shops tomorrow or available to order online now by clicking here – we write that “Face Stabber constitutes [jazz] elements’ deepest incursion into Oh Sees proper with thrilling results”.

Watch a video for the album’s opening track “The Daily Heavy” below:

Of the song, chief Oh See John Dwyer says: “Earth is smacked by a bacterium from outer space which leads to dancing, fornication, gluttony and ultimately the coming apart of human systems.”

Check out Oh Sees’ tour itinerary below, including a date at London’s Troxy on September 6 supported by Träd, Gräs Och Stenar.

08/23 Charleville, France – Cabaret Vert festival

08/24 Guéret, France – Check-in Festival

08/27 Ravenna, Italy – Hana-Bi (Free)

08/29 Vienna, Austria – Arena

08/30 Munich, Germany – Strom

08/31 Berlin, Germany – Kreuzberg Festsaal

09/01 Brussels, Belgium – Les Botaniquesen

09/03 Bordeaux, France – BT 59

09/04 Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

09/05 Paris, France – Le Bataclan

09/06 London, England – Troxy

09/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

09/30 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

10/01 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

10/02 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

10/04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

10/05 Seattle, WA – Neumos *

10/06 Seattle, WA – Neumos *

10/07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre *

10/10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Ballroom *

10/11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10/12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10/13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

10/14 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall *

10/15 Montreal, Quebec – Le National

10/16 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

10/18 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/19 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

10/23 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

10/24 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge *

10/25 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks *

10/26 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/27 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/29 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

10/31 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

*support from The Prettiest Eyes

