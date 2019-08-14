Watch a video for new Oh Sees song, “The Daily Heavy”

It's the opening track from their double LP Face Stabber, out Friday
Prolific psych-rockers Oh Sees release a new double album called Face Stabber on Friday (August 16).
In the new issue of Uncut – in UK shops tomorrow or available to order online now by clicking here – we write that “Face Stabber constitutes [jazz] elements’ deepest incursion into Oh Sees proper with thrilling results”.
Watch a video for the album’s opening track “The Daily Heavy” below:
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
Of the song, chief Oh See John Dwyer says: “Earth is smacked by a bacterium from outer space which leads to dancing, fornication, gluttony and ultimately the coming apart of human systems.”
Check out Oh Sees’ tour itinerary below, including a date at London’s Troxy on September 6 supported by Träd, Gräs Och Stenar.
08/23 Charleville, France – Cabaret Vert festival
08/24 Guéret, France – Check-in Festival
08/27 Ravenna, Italy – Hana-Bi (Free)
08/29 Vienna, Austria – Arena
08/30 Munich, Germany – Strom
08/31 Berlin, Germany – Kreuzberg Festsaal
09/01 Brussels, Belgium – Les Botaniquesen
09/03 Bordeaux, France – BT 59
09/04 Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
09/05 Paris, France – Le Bataclan
09/06 London, England – Troxy
09/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
09/30 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
10/01 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
10/02 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
10/04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *
10/05 Seattle, WA – Neumos *
10/06 Seattle, WA – Neumos *
10/07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre *
10/10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Ballroom *
10/11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *
10/12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *
10/13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *
10/14 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall *
10/15 Montreal, Quebec – Le National
10/16 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
10/18 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
10/19 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
10/22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *
10/23 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *
10/24 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge *
10/25 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks *
10/26 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
10/27 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
10/29 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar
10/31 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *
*support from The Prettiest Eyes
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The October 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from August 15, and available to order online now – with Patti Smith on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Bon Iver, Robbie Robertson, Jeff Buckley, Miles Davis, Brittany Howard, The Hollies, Devendra Banhart, Neil Young and Bob Dylan and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Wilco, Oh Sees, Hiss Golden Messenger and Tinariwen.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.