Watch a video for the live version of Nick Cave’s “Distant Sky”

The song is included on his upcoming Distant Sky - Live In Copenhagen EP



As previously reported, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release the Distant Sky – Live In Copenhagen EP on September 28.

You can now watch the full video for “Distant Sky”, featuring Danish soprano Else Tor:

Pre-order the Distant Sky – Live In Copenhagen EP here.

