Watch a video for Jeff Tweedy’s new single, “Family Ghost”

Jeff Tweedy has revealed that he will release a companion LP to last year’s Warm as a Record Store Day exclusive on Saturday (April 13).

Warmer, which was recorded during the same sessions as Warm, will be initially limited to 5000 vinyl copies, available only from participating stores.

Watch a video for Warmer’s lead single “Family Ghost” below:

“At some point I separated the songs from the Warm/Warmer session into two records with individual character, but still tried to keep the overall tone and texture of the combined session consistent,” says Tweedy. “In a lot of ways these two records could have been released as a double LP. Warmer means as much to me as Warm and might just as easily have been released as the first record of the pair.”

