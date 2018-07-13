Watch a video for Cowboy Junkies’ “Sing Me A Song”

It's taken from new album All That Reckoning, out today

Cowboy Junkies’ new album All That Reckoning is out today (July 13).

Watch a video for one of its tracks, “Sing Me A Song”, below:

You can find an in-depth interview with Cowboy Junkies in the current issue of Uncut, on sale now.

