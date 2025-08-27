Midlake have announced their sixth studio album A Bridge To Far due out November 7 via Bella Union.

Produced by Sam Evian (Big Thief, Hannah Cohen, Cass McCombs) at The Echo Lab in Midlake’s hometown of Denton, Texas, the album features guest vocals from Madison Cunningham, Hannah Cohen and Meg Lui.

Advertisement

“Everything felt effortless and authentic,” says Midlake singer and frontman Eric Pulido. “We didn’t overthink things.”

You can hear the album’s first single “The Ghouls” below.

Says Pulido says: “I wrote ‘The Ghouls’ after a conversation within our camp about everyone’s respective goals. The temptation to demonize the realities or challenges that exist and yet to face them head on and create something extraordinary.”

Advertisement

The album is available to preorder here.

Tracklisting for A Bridge Too Far is:

Days Gone By

A Bridge To Far

The Ghouls

Guardians (ft. Madison Cunnigham)

Make Haste

Eyes Full Of Animal

The Calling

Lion’s Den

Within / Without

The Valley Of Roseless Thorns