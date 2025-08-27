Midlake have announced their sixth studio album A Bridge To Far due out November 7 via Bella Union.
Produced by Sam Evian (Big Thief, Hannah Cohen, Cass McCombs) at The Echo Lab in Midlake’s hometown of Denton, Texas, the album features guest vocals from Madison Cunningham, Hannah Cohen and Meg Lui.
“Everything felt effortless and authentic,” says Midlake singer and frontman Eric Pulido. “We didn’t overthink things.”
You can hear the album’s first single “The Ghouls” below.
Says Pulido says: “I wrote ‘The Ghouls’ after a conversation within our camp about everyone’s respective goals. The temptation to demonize the realities or challenges that exist and yet to face them head on and create something extraordinary.”
The album is available to preorder here.
Tracklisting for A Bridge Too Far is:
Days Gone By
A Bridge To Far
The Ghouls
Guardians (ft. Madison Cunnigham)
Make Haste
Eyes Full Of Animal
The Calling
Lion’s Den
Within / Without
The Valley Of Roseless Thorns