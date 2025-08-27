0600010130P01

Tom Waits’ 1975 album Nighthawks At The Diner is due a 50th anniversary reissue on October 24.

Taking its title from Edward Hopper’s painting, the album was recorded over four sessions at Los Angeles’s Record Plant with a small invited audience.

Nighthawks’ features some of Waits’ most iconic songs of the era, including “Eggs And Sausage”, “Warm Beer And Cold Women” and “Spare Parts”.



ANTI- Records is releasing the album in two limited edition variants of yellow vinyl to celebrate the Nighthawks’ anniversary.



Tom Waits Webstore Exclusive in 180g Ducky Yellow – pre-ordered HERE.

Indie Record Stores will have a 180g yellow marble that can be pre-ordered HERE.