Watch a video for Bruce Springsteen’s new song, “Tucson Train”

Featuring many of the Western Stars musicians

Bruce Springsteen has released a video for “Tucson Train”, the latest song to be taken from his new album Western Stars, due out June 14.

The video was directed by Thom Zimny, who also helmed the Springsteen On Broadway Netflix special and The Ties That Bind documentary on the making of The River. The video features many of the musicians who appear on Western Stars.

