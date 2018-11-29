Watch a trailer for Springsteen On Broadway

The concert film launches on Netflix on December 16

As previously reported, Bruce Springsteen’s Springsteen On Broadway live album will be released on December 14, followed two days later by the launch of the accompanying concert film on Netflix.

You can now watch a trailer for that film below:

