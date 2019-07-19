Watch a trailer for Roger Waters’ concert film, Us + Them

Screening in cinemas for two days in October

Roger Waters has announced details of a new concert film, Us + Them, captured in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017/2018 world tour of the same name.

Us + Them was co-directed by Sean Evans who also worked on 2014’s Roger Waters: The Wall. Watch a trailer below:

“I’m so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October,” writes Waters in a press release. “Us + Them is not standard rock and roll fare, some in the audience may ‘yee haaaa!!!’ Which is OK, but many will weep. That is what I hope for. Us + Them is a call to action. Homo Sapiens stand at a crossroads, we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction. Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”



Sean Evans added: “This is a great film – an amazing performance delivered with care, emotion and meaning. Didn’t think it was possible, but I believe we’ve outdone The Wall…”

Us + Them will be screened in cinemas around the world on Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6 (in Dolby Atmos where available). Visit the official site to find out details of participating cinemas and to buy tickets.

