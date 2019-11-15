Subscribe
Watch Tony Visconti discuss his new mix of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity”

Plus he reveals details of a '360 Reality Audio' version

Sam Richards

Today (November 15) sees the release of Tony Visconti’s new mix of David Bowie’s 1969 album Space Oddity, both as a standalone reissue and as part of the Conversation Piece box set.

You can watch Visconti talking about how he approached the new mix of “Space Oddity” in the video below.

Visconti also reveals that he’s mixed the track in a new immersive, “omni-directional” audio format called 360 Reality Audio. “It’s a new way of hearing the song,” he promises. “You might have heard ‘Space Oddity’ 200 times, when you hear this I guarantee you will listen another 200 times.”

The 360 Reality Audio mix of ‘Space Oddity’ will be available soon via Amazon HD using Amazon Echo Studio, and via Deezer and Tidal using headphones. Read more about 360 Reality Audio here.

Of course, Tony Visconti talks at much greater length about Bowie’s early years in the new issue of Uncut, which also contains a free David Bowie fanzine! Read all about it, along with details on how to order the magazine online, by clicking here.

