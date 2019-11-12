Uncut – January 2020

David Bowie, Van Morrison, The Specials, Rhiannon Giddens and our Review Of 2019 all feature in the new Uncut, dated January 2020 and available to buy from November 14. International readers, scroll below to find out where you can pick up a copy.

DAVID BOWIE: As the Conversation Piece box is released, Tony Visconti relives the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough in 1968 and 1969. There are ham sandwiches, Marc Bolan impressions, the peerless ‘Space Oddity’ and tearful studio interludes – but crucially, we learn how this period of his music influenced Bowie’s future endeavours.

BEST OF 2019 CD: 15 tracks of the year’s greatest music, from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Weyes Blood, Big Thief, Richard Dawson, Joan Shelley, Fontaines DC, Purple Mountains, Bon Iver, Bill Callahan, Aldous Harding and more.

Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll find:

REVIEW OF 2019: We count down the 75 best albums of the year, the 30 best reissues and the finest books and films of 2019.

THE SPECIALS: Uncut meets the group at the end of a landmark year, with a No 1 album, a huge world tour and some momentous birthdays to discuss.

VAN MORRISON: The man himself on R&B, transcendence and mythical bootlegs – “I didn’t know what I was doing for quite a while…”

BILL CALLAHAN: At the end of his most stressful year yet, the former Smog songsmith answers your questions on Scorsese films, children’s choirs and whether he’d prefer to be a horse or a bird.

RHIANNON GIDDENS: The singer and songwriter takes us through her finest work to date, from the Carolina Chocolate Drops and Our Native Daughters to her excellent solo records.

STEREOLAB: Laetitia Sadier, Tim Gane, Sean O’Hagan and manager Martin Pike explain how they made “Jenny Ondioline”.

LEONARD COHEN: We review his new posthumous album, Thanks For The Dance, while engineer and musician Michael Chaves sheds light on the recording and Cohen’s working practices.

JULIA JACKLIN: From Fiona Apple to Grimes, the songwriter reveals the music that has shaped her.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Beck, Toy, Craven Faults, The Comet Is Coming, Idles, Molly Burch, Omar Souleyman, Alison Moorer, Bruce Springsteen and more, and archival releases from Jimi Hendrix, Robert Plant, The Go-Betweens, The Chemical Brothers, The Raincoats, Pulp, Paul Kelly, Royal Trux, Rod Stewart, Mick Ronson and others. We catch Sunn O))) and The Murder Capital live, and also review The Irishman, Marriage Story, Somebody Up There Likes Me, and books from Elton John and Pete Townshend.

