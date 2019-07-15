Watch Paul McCartney play two Beatles songs with Ringo Starr

They did "Sgt Pepper's" and "Helter Skelter" at LA's Dodger Stadium

Paul McCartney played the final show of his US tour at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday night (July 13).

To celebrate, he brought out Ringo Starr to play drums on two Beatles classics, “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter”. Watch the footage below:

McCartney then closed his set with a medley of “Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End” from Abbey Road, with Eagles’ Joe Walsh guesting on guitar. Watch footage of “The End” below:

