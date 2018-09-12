Watch Moses Sumney’s new live video for “Rank & File”

He performs the song in one take, complete with looped body percussion

Moses Sumney has created a new video for his song “Rank & File”, from the recently released Black In Deep Red, 2014 EP.

It features Sumney performing the song solo, in one take, complete with looped vocals and body percussion. Watch it below:

Sumney tours the UK next week – see his full itinerary below. A limited run of flexidiscs for “Rank & File” will be available for attendees of his show at London’s Royal Festival Hall on September 21.

9/19 – Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre

9/20 – Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Room

9/21 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

9/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Funkhaus

9/25 – Goningen, Netherlands @ Nieuwe Kerk

9/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

9/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Orangerie

10/9 – Tokyo, JP @ WWW X

10/13 – Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

10/14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

