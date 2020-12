Margo Price has released a video of her covering Joni Mitchell’s seasonal classic, “River”.

This solo version was recorded at Pulse Studios in Price’s adopted hometown of Nashville. Watch below:

In the current issue of Uncut you can read an entertaining interview with Margo Price, in which she castigates the country music establishment and discusses her love of Dolly Parton and Dr Dre. The magazine’s in shops now, or you can order a copy online here.