Watch Led Zeppelin’s teaser trailer for 50th anniversary book

It's published on October 9

Led Zeppelin have released a teaser trailer for their 50th anniversary book.

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is published by Reel Art Press on October 9. The book is described as “a unique collaboration between Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, who have given Reel Art Press unrestricted access to the Led Zeppelin archive.”

You can watch the trailer below.

