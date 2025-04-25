It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these, so please excuse the abundant nature of this playlist. However, as you’ll discover, there’s a lot of great music around right now, from the triumphant returns of Pulp, Stereolab and Lana Del Rey, to the ever-enthralling explorations of Matt ‘MV’ Valentine, Kara-Lis Coverdale and Natural Information Society, to exciting new discoveries like Friendship, Quade and Lucy Gooch.
There’s also a newly unearthed Bruce Springsteen rarity, plus the latest tunes by SG Goodman, Bon Iver, Ganavya and Robert Forster – all of whom can be found holding forth in the new issue of Uncut, which hits UK shelves today.
REM are the cover stars, and you can hear a deft cover of their “Strange Currencies” below, along with a genuinely revelatory take on a Black Sabbath anthem. Grab a copy of the mag and dig in…
SG GOODMAN
“Satellite”
(Slough Water Records/Thirty Tigers)
NATALIE BERGMAN
“Gunslinger”
(Third Man)
LANA DEL REY
“Bluebird”
(Polydor)
BON IVER
“There’s A Rhythmn / Au Revoir”
(Jagjaguwar)
THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE
DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS
“Flower Moon”
(Dead Oceans)
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
“Blind Spot”
(Sony Music)
PULP
“Spike Island”
(Rough Trade)
ROBERT FORSTER
“Strawberries”
(Tapete)
STEREOLAB
“Aerial Troubles”
(Duophonic UHF Disks/Warp)
EZRA FURMAN
“Power Of The Moon”
(Bella Union)
GREG FREEMAN
“Point And Shoot”
(Transgressive/Canvasback)
FRIENDSHIP
“Resident Evil”
(Merge)
THE BUDOS BAND
“Overlander”
(Diamond West)
WET LEG
“Catch These Fists”
(Domino)
SQUID
“The Hearth And Circle Round Fire”
(Warp)
NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY & BITCHIN BAJAS
“Clock No Clock”
(Drag City)
SISTER RAY DAVIES
“War Machine (The Purpose Of A System Is What It Does) (Live)”
(Sonic Cathedral)
LOUISA STANCIOFF
“Strange Currencies”
(Yep Roc)
ÓRAIN
“Tangerine”
(Practise Music)
MATT ‘MV’ VALENTINE
“Rise Above”
(Spectrasound)
BEN LAMAR GAY
“Yowzers”
(International Anthem)
GANAVYA
“Sees Fire”
(Leiter)
LARUM
“O Virga Mediatrix (feat Bill Orcutt)”
(Puremagnetic)
KARA-LIS COVERDALE
“Freedom”
(Smalltown Supersound)
LUCY GOOCH
“Keep Pulling Me In”
(Fire)
QUADE
“Beckett”
(AD93)
HAAL
“Plate 43 (…Or Standing on the Toes of Giants)”
(Babka)
EARTH
“Even Hell Has Its Heroes (Live)”
(Fire)
UKANDANZ
“War Pigs”
(Compagnie 4000)