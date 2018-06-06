Watch Kamasi Washington and St Vincent on Later

Christine & The Queens and James also appeared on Jools Holland's show last night

Last night (June 5), Later… With Jools Holland played host to Kamasi Washington and St Vincent. Watch them perform “Fists Of Fury” and “Slow Fast Disco” respectively:

The show also featured performances from Christine & The Queens, James and Daniel Blumberg. Watch those below:

