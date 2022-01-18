Subscribe
Watch IDLES give CRAWLER songs their live debut as they kick off UK tour

The tour was rescheduled from last May

By Ali Shutler
Idles
Joe Talbot of Idles at Brixton Academy. Image: Samir Hussein / WireImage

IDLES kicked off their headline tour of England and Scotland Sunday night (January 16) with the first of four shows at Brixton Academy, where they gave tracks from CRAWLER their live debut.

The tour was originally meant to take place last May but was rescheduled to January due to coronavirus. During that time, the band released fourth album CRAWLER.

On Sunday, IDLES opened with “MTT 420 RR” and played seven other songs from 2021’s CRAWLER during the 90-minute-set alongside a handful of cuts from 2018’s Joy As An Act Of Resistance, 2020’s Ultra Mono and 2017’s debut album Brutalism.

During the show, they also gave CRAWLER tracks “Crawl!” and “The End” their live debuts – check out footage below.

IDLES played:

“MTT 420 RR”
“The Wheel”
“Mr. Motivator”
“Grounds”
“Mother”
“When The Lights Come On”
“Samaritans”
“Divide And Conquer”
“The Beachland Ballroom”
“Never Fight A Man With A Perm”
“Crawl!”
“1049 Gotho”
“Progress”
“Colossus”
“I’m Scum”
“Reigns”
“Danny Nedelko”
“The End”

Before the tour kicked off, the band were forced to postpone shows in Ireland and Wales because of their stricter COVID restrictions. However, shows across England and Scotland are still going ahead. Check out the dates below.

JANUARY 2022
16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
19 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
28 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
29 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

FEBRUARY 2022
1 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
3 – Glasgow, Barrowland
4 – Glasgow, Barrowland
5 – Glasgow, Barrowland

