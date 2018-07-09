Watch The Cure’s entire BST Hyde Park set

Their 40th anniversary show covered all bases from "Plainsong" to "Killing An Arab"
The Cure played a triumphant 40th anniversary show at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on Saturday night (July 7).
Unlike their more esoteric Cureation-25 set at Meltdown last month – which will be reviewed in the new issue of Uncut, out next week – Robert Smith and company stuck to hits and fan favourites, kicking off with “Plainsong” and “Pictures Of You” from Disintegration in blinding sunshine, and ending more than two hours later with a salvo of taut numbers from their 1979 debut Three Imaginary Boys.
Before leaving the stage Robert Smith said: “It’s been a good first four decades. Here’s to the next one!”
Watch the entire show (via Sim Production) and peruse the setlist below:
Plainsong
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
The Walk
The End of the World
Lovesong
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
Play for Today
A Forest
Shake Dog Shake
Burn
Fascination Street
Never Enough
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration
Lullaby
The Caterpillar
Friday I’m in Love
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Boys Don’t Cry
Jumping Someone Else’s Train
Grinding Halt
10:15 Saturday Night
Killing an Arab
