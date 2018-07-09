Watch The Cure’s entire BST Hyde Park set

Their 40th anniversary show covered all bases from "Plainsong" to "Killing An Arab"

The Cure played a triumphant 40th anniversary show at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on Saturday night (July 7).

Unlike their more esoteric Cureation-25 set at Meltdown last month – which will be reviewed in the new issue of Uncut, out next week – Robert Smith and company stuck to hits and fan favourites, kicking off with “Plainsong” and “Pictures Of You” from Disintegration in blinding sunshine, and ending more than two hours later with a salvo of taut numbers from their 1979 debut Three Imaginary Boys.

Before leaving the stage Robert Smith said: “It’s been a good first four decades. Here’s to the next one!”

Watch the entire show (via Sim Production) and peruse the setlist below:

Plainsong

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

The Walk

The End of the World

Lovesong

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Play for Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

Jumping Someone Else’s Train

Grinding Halt

10:15 Saturday Night

Killing an Arab

