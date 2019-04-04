Watch a clip from new Liam Gallagher film, As It Was

The documentary hits cinemas on June 7

A new documentary film called Liam Gallagher: As It Was, directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald, will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on June 7.

According to the press release, the film “tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles. Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Watch the first clip from Liam Gallagher: As It Was below:

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.