Watch Bruce Springsteen’s surprise performance at New York benefit

He played two songs on Saturday, April 13

This surprise appearance took place at the annual Kristen Ann Carr Fund benefit which took place at New York’s Tribeca Grill, reports Variety.

Springsteen performed with photographer Danny Clinch and his Tangiers Blues Band. They played “Rockin’ Pneumonia And Boogie Woogie Flu” and “Down The Road Apiece”.

The event, A Night To Remember, raises money and awareness in the charity’s fight against sarcoma. It was named after the late daughter of Springsteen’s co-manager Barbara Carr. You can find out more about the charity by clicking here.

The show marked Springsteen’s first public performance since Springsteen On Broadway finished its run on December 15. You can read our interview with Springsteen’s co-manager Jon Landau and director Thom Zimny about the Broadway show here.

