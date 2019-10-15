Watch Bruce Springsteen’s London Film Festival Q&A

He talks Western Stars with co-director Thom Zimny

Bruce Springsteen made a public appearance at the London Film Festival this weekend, to present his new Western Stars film.

You can watch a clip from the post-screening Q&A with Springsteen and co-director Thom Zimny below:

Western Stars is showing in select cinemas from October 28, with the accompanying soundtrack album released a few days earlier on October 25. Watch the trailer below:

You can read more about Springsteen and the Western Stars film in the new issue of Uncut, in UK shops on Thursday (October 17).

