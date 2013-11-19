Watch Bob Dylan’s new video for “Like A Rolling Stone”

Bob Dylan has released a video for "Like A Rolling Stone". The video for the 1965 track went live on Dylan's website at 4pm GMT today [Tuesday, November 19]. Created by Israeli artist and director Vania Heymann - who has also made commercials for Pepsi and American Express - the video allows viewers to use their keyboards or cursors to flip through 16 channels that mimic TV formats such as games shows, shopping networks and reality series. People on each channel, no matter what TV trope they represent, are seen lip-syncing the lyrics.

