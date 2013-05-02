Watch Band Of Horses cover Jason Molina’s ‘I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost’

Band Of Horses have covered Jason Molina's 'I've Been Riding With The Ghost' on Jimmy Kimmel's US talk show – you can watch it below. Ben Bridwell's band took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the song, originally released on Songs: Ohia's 2003 album Magnolia Electric Co, in tribute to the late singer-songwriter, who died on March 16, 2013, aged 39. The group also performed their own 2007 song, 'The General Specific', on the show. Band Of Horses' most recent album, Mirage Rock, was released in September 2012.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSLkQAEwlDY

