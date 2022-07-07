Watch an upgraded version of David Bowie’s Top Of The Pops performance of “Starman”

An upgraded version of David Bowie’s 1972 performance of “Starman” on Top Of The Pops has been shared to mark its 50th anniversary.

On July 6, 1972, Bowie made his debut on the legendary TV show, performing his early single and putting in one of the most lauded TV performances ever.

After audio of “Starman (Top Of The Pops Version, 2022 Mix)”, a version of the song recorded for the performance, was shared last month to mark the 50th anniversary of the late icon’s fifth studio album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, the upgraded video has now also been shared.

Of the performance, BBC Radio 6Music’s Marc Riley said: “There’s no doubt that Bowie’s appearance on Top Of The Pops was a pivotal moment in British musical history. Like the Sex Pistols at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in Manchester in ’76, his performance lit the touchpaper for thousands of kids who up till then had struggled to find a catalyst in their lives.”

Watch the new version of the performance below.

In celebration of its half century birthday, Parlophone Records released a limited-edition, half-speed vinyl reissue of The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars that came out last month (June 17).

In 1972, the Musicians Union rules stated that to appear on Top Of The Pops the artist must re-record their track and – in this case – sing live over the top.

This previously unreleased version of “Starman” takes the backing track (recorded at London’s Trident Studios) and backing vocals, featuring a one-off Bowie ad-lib “Hey Brown Cow”, recorded for the show.

“Starman (Top Of The Pops Version, 2022 Mix)” was created by Ziggy Stardust co-producer Ken Scott earlier this year from the BBC’s original multi-tracks.