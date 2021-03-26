Watch a video for Billy F Gibbons’ new single, “West Coast Junkie”

ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons has announced that his new solo album Hardware will be released by Concord Records on June 4.

Watch a video for the single “West Coast Junkie” below:

Advertisement

Hardware was recorded at Escape Studio near Palm Springs, California, and was produced by Gibbons along with Matt Sorum, Mike Fiorentino and Chad Shlosser. Sorum also played drums on the album, with Austin Hanks on guitar.

Says Gibbons, “We holed up in the desert for a few weeks in the heat of the summer and that in itself was pretty intense. To let off steam we just ‘let it rock’ and that’s what Hardware is really all about. For the most part, it’s a raging rocker but always mindful of the desert’s implicit mystery.”

Pre-order Hardware here.