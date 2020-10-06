Watch a trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You film

To coincide with the release of Bruce Springsteen’s new album Letter To You, the documentary film of the same name will launch via Apple TV on October 23.

Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (Western Stars, Springsteen on Broadway), Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You captures the recording of the album live with the full E Street Band and includes final-take performances of ten originals from the new record.

The feature-length ‘verité documentary’ also includes never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself. Watch the trailer below:

