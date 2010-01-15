Vampire Weekend to play Glastonbury 2010

Emily Eavis uses twitter to confirm the band will make an appearance at the festival

Vampire Weekend are set to play the Friday night (June 25) of Glastonbury this summer, according to festival organiser Emily Eavis.

Eavis took to her Twitter page at Twitter.com/emilyeavis to confirm the news, writing, “YES, FRIDAY 25th?” when asked about the band. She later posted, “…They have already been booked I promise!”

U2 are already confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night (June 25) of Glastonbury this year. The festival takes place on June 25-27.

